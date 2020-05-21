2 men wearing face masks caught on video robbing Santa Ana liquor store at gunpoint

Santa Ana police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video robbing a liquor store while wearing face masks and armed with guns.

The robbery occurred about 9:35 a.m. on May 15, when a man walked into Main St. Liquor at 630 South Main St. and took a soda from the cooler, Santa Ana police said Thursday.

As the first man appeared ready to pay for the drink, another man walked in and stood next to him. When the clerk opened the cash register for the transaction, the second man pulled out a handgun, jumped over the counter and took the money from the register, video released by police shows.

The first man also took out a gun and pointed it at the clerk during the robbery.

Both men ran out of the store and headed west, police said.

The first man was described as being about 5 feet 7 to 6 feet tall and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue L.A. Dodgers hat, a tan camouflage jacket, blue jeans, blue Nike shoes and a white face mask, police said. He was armed with a black handgun.

The second man was described as being about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 8 and between 145 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black “X-Men” hat, a gray jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue face mask. He was armed with what police described as a chrome revolver.

No further details about the incident were released Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery or men involved can call Detective Corporal Padron at 714-245-8545 or email him at DPadron@santa-ana.org.