Two men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies in the San Gabriel Valley, including a violent incident in Hacienda Heights that left an elderly woman injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Russell Hardy, Jr., and Cameron DeShawn Perry, both 19, are each charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree automated teller machine robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. Perry also faces two counts of elder or dependent adult abuse.

Back on May 30, Perry allegedly robbed a woman at 1457 Nogales St. in Rowland Heights while the victim was leaving a jewelry store. Perry is accused of grabbing the victim’s purse and running away. With Hardy as his alleged getaway driver, the pair got away with $150,000 in jewelry, officials said.

On June 9, Perry allegedly robbed a woman who had just withdrawn money from an ATM at 17801 Colima Road in the City of Industry. He allegedly stole the victim’s wallet as she returned to her vehicle. A witness observed a blue car speed away from the scene, allegedly driven by Hardy, as in the May incident.

On June 14, a 73-year-old woman was in a parking lot at 1611 Azusa Avenue in Hacienda Heights when Perry allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her purse, which had money inside, and ran away, officials said.

On July 2, a man was leaving a bank at 18958 Daisetta St., in Rowland Heights when he was approached by Perry who allegedly hit him in the head several times with a pistol and demanded his wallet, officials said. When the victim refused, Perry allegedly fired a shot into the air. The two men got into a fight and Perry ran away empty-handed, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue sedan, allegedly driven by Hardy.

Video captured the moment a woman was dragged across the road by a purse snatcher in Hacienda Heights on Aug. 14, 2023. (Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva)

Finally, on Aug. 14, a 75-year-old woman was walking away from an ATM at 1605 Azusa Ave., in Hacienda Heights when Perry allegedly walked up to her and tried to steal her crossbody purse, officials said. The two struggled, causing the victim to fall to the ground while still holding her purse. Perry allegedly dragged the victim across the parking lot until she let go, officials said. Meanwhile, a witness recorded the incident on their phone. Hardy allegedly drove Perry away from the scene.

The victim was left with scrapes and bruises from the assault.

“No one in our community should have to leave their home in fear that they will be robbed and assaulted while running errands,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “These robberies and assaults that have targeted our community, including elderly residents who are among some of the most vulnerable members, not only jeopardizes the safety and security of our neighborhoods, but also exploits those who deserve our utmost respect and protection.”