2 men charged with hate crime in attack on Jewish diners outside Beverly Grove restaurant during pro-Palestinian rally

A fight outside a Beverly Grove restaurant was captured on cellphone video and provided to KTLA by an anonymous viewer on May 18, 2021.

Two men have been charged with a hate crime and assault months after allegedly assaulting two Jewish diners outside a Beverly Grove restaurant during a pro-Palestinian rally, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 18 outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A caravan of vehicles displaying Palestinian flags was driving by the restaurant when a group of men jumped out of some vehicles, according to a witness. Video shared with KTLA shows punches being thrown and people being beaten on a sidewalk as customers in the restaurant’s outdoor dining area look on.

The witness said the men asked the diners if any of them were “Jews,” and a fight broke out when two of them replied that they were.

Xavier Pabon, 30, of Banning, was arrested days later, while Samer Jayylusi, 36, of Whittier, was taken into custody a week after the attack, officials said at the time.

They face two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, and the criminal complaint includes a hate crime allegation, officials said.

Jayylusi is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, while Pabon’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

“A hate crime is a crime against all of us,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected.”

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.