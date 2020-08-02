2 men dead after vehicle crashes into tree, erupts into flames in Thousand Oaks

A vehicle traveling in Thousand Oaks crashed into a tree and erupted into flames early Sunday, leaving the car’s two occupants dead, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Westlake Boulevard, just north of Skelton Canyon Circle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Thousand Oaks police and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene to find a car engulfed in flames, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Fire Department pronounced the two men inside dead. Authorities have not released their identities.

Investigators believe they were traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when their vehicle slammed into a tree in the center median.

What caused the crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have seen the incident can call Senior Deputy Dan Ambarian at 805-494-8245.

Ventura County sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell said speed is a possible factor.

“The speed limit is north of 45 mph,” he told KTLA. “It’s a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed.”