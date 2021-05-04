2 men detained after female found dead in Irvine: Police

Two men were detained after a female was found dead Tuesday in Irvine, police reported.

Officers were called to Red Apple in the neighborhood east of Royal Oak and Eagle Creek at about 1 p.m. regarding a possible homicide, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies.

A specific location was not provided, but in a tweet the Irvine Police Department said there is no threat to the community.

Davies told KTLA there is no word on what kind of involvement the two detained men had in the homicide, which investigators said appeared to be domestic related.

The Irvine Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at a residence on Red Apple in Irvine. Preliminary information indicates that the homicide is domestic related and there are no suspects outstanding. Two males have been detained from the residence. — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) May 4, 2021

The victim was only identified as a female.

The homicide investigation was continuing.