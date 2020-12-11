2 men die after apparently being shot in Chino, triggering shooting investigation

A shooting investigation is underway after two men were apparently shot to death in Chino early Friday, police said.

Shortly after 3:35 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding possible shots heard in the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, according to a Chino Police Department news release.

They arrived at the scene and found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers then learned that a second man with an apparent gunshot wound had arrived at Chino Valley Medical Center, the release stated.

Both men died of their injuries. Authorities have identified one of the men, but said they would not immediately release his name as they work to identify the other victim.

Detectives are still in the process of collecting evidence and locating witnesses. A possible suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 909-334-3066.