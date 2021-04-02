2 men facing charges for allegedly assaulting couple riding scooters in Santa Monica

Lavonn Shawn Johnson and Treyton Thomas Halfman, both 21-year-olds from Wisconsin, are seen in booking photos released by Santa Monica police on April 1, 2021.

Two men are facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a couple in Santa Monica last weekend, officials announced Thursday.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Ocean Avenue to investigate a report of an armed robbery, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release.

A couple told police they were riding scooters when three men accosted them.

During the encounter, one of the men allegedly lifted his shirt and showed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, the couple told officers.

Two of the men began to physically assault the male victim, and one of the men snatched a cellphone from the female victim and threw it to the ground, preventing her from calling for help, according to investigators.

The suspects then fled the area. Nothing was stolen from the victims, police said.

Shortly after, officers located two men, who the victims identified as the suspects who assaulted them.

The pair, identified as Lavonn Shawn Johnson and Treyton Thomas Halfman, both 21-year-olds from Wisconsin, were taken into custody.

Police say they recovered a handgun with a high-capacity magazine on Johnson, and later learned that he had a no-bail warrant in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against them. Johnson faces one count each of assault to commit great bodily injury, preventing someone from reporting a crime, and possession of a loaded firearm. Halfman faces one count of assault to commit great bodily injury, according to the Police Department.

Although there were originally three suspects, only two were involved in the crime, the department told KTLA, and no one else is wanted at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Larios at 310-458-8937 or the department’s 24-hour line at 310-458-8427.