2 men fatally shot after vehicle vandalized during World Series celebration in Sylmar

Two men were fatally shot after a vehicle was vandalized during a post-World Series celebration in Sylmar, officials said Thursday.

The incident unfolded about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

About 30 to 40 people were gathered in the area while drivers performed doughnuts and fireworks were being set off, apparently in celebration of the Dodgers’ victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

Two males approached one of the vehicles and allegedly smashed out one of the windows using baseball bats, police said. The alleged vandals fled north on Glenoaks and were followed by several people in the crowd, as well as people in the vandalized vehicle.

“Gunshots rang out and two victims were struck by the gunfire,” police said. They added that the victims were not in the vehicle, but it is unknown if they were the alleged vandals.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. They have not been identified.

Police did not provide any description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information, or who may have captured video of the incident, is asked to call LAPD Valley bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.