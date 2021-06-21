2 men fatally shot in Lancaster; person of interest detained: LASD

Someone described as a person of interest has been detained for questioning following the shooting deaths of two men in Lancaster Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies assigned to the Lancaster station were called out to the 100 block of East Avenue I around 10:10 a.m. after a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When the deputies arrived, they found two men had both been shot multiple times in their upper torso.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man died after being transported to a local hospital.

Officials have not yet identified the men, who were both believed to be around 30 years old.

A person of interest has been detained and will be interviewed by homicide detectives, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No further details have been released as the investigation into the double fatal shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously can do so by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.