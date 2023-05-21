Anaheim police are investigating after two men were killed at the Anaheim GardenWalk early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the popular shopping center at 400 Disney Way near Disneyland around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located one man inside the parking structure, dead from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released, but police say he’s believed to be in his 30s.

Meanwhile, a second victim, a man in his 20s, was found lying on the ground just outside the parking structure. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time if the second victim was shot, but police confirmed that both scenes are connected.

The Anaheim GardenWalk is one of the most popular shopping and restaurant hubs near Disneyland and is about a five-minute walk from the park’s main gate. Its parking structure is also used by many local hotels.

Police say various people are believed to have been in the area when the shooting took place, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to either the Anaheim Police Department at 714-675-1900, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.