Two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside an apartment around 6:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of of Katella Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead and a third man alive and suffering from minor injuries.

The third man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what led up to the two men’s deaths or how the the third man was involved.

A man who lives in the building said he was trying to get into the elevator when he noticed something was wrong.

“There’s blood all inside the elevator. The officer says don’t touch the controls,” said the resident, Rudy Sandoval.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence outside an apartment complex near Angel Stadium.

“Our homicide detectives are on scene. They’re currently working to determine what happened here and what the relationship is between all involved parties,” Carringer said at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

The @AnaheimPD on scene of double homicide at apartment complex right next to Angel Stadium. Police say call came in at about 6:50 a.m. of assault in progress. When officers arrived found 2 men dead & a third man injured. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/wQcLtQYMJE — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) April 19, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.