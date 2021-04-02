2 men found shot in Long Beach in possibly gang-related dispute: Police

One man was killed and another was hospitalized after a possibly gang-related dispute resulted in a shooting in Long Beach on April 2, 2021. (KTLA)

One man was killed and another was hospitalized after a possibly gang-related dispute resulted in a shooting in Long Beach on Friday, police said.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 1900 block of Canal Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find a man lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Officers say they followed a blood trail and found a crime scene in the back of an alley, where another man was found in a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Officers and fire crews rendered medical aid to both men. But the first man they found — identified as 40-year-old Daniel Jacinto of Long Beach — was declared deceased, police said.

The second man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition Friday afternoon, the department said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victims and the suspect knew each other. A dispute between them occurred in the garage, during which the suspect began shooting at the victims, police said.

No weapons were found at the scene and the motive remains under investigation. The incident is being investigated as gang-related, the department said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives Eric Thai or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.