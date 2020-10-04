2 men found shot to death on residential street in Lomita

Authorities are investigating the shooting of two men found dead on a residential street in Lomita in the early hours of Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call about a person down in the 2100 block of 255th Street at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers found one person on a sidewalk and another on a lawn, both with at least one gunshot wound to their upper torsos, the Sheriff’s Department said.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release their identities but described them as two men in their 30s. Investigators believe a vehicle in the area belonged to one of the men, and that the two didn’t live in the neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide information about a suspected motive or a possible attacker.

Caution tape remained near a church at the scene later Sunday morning as detectives continued to investigate the incident.