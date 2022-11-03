Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night.

Multiple shots was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he also died.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

Video showed crime scene tape blocking off a parking area inside the apartment complex.

The incident was being investigated as a double homicide but no details regarding a suspect or suspects were given.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-939-8500.