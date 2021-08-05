2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds in Long Beach; police search for killer

Crime scene tape is seen as authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Long Beach on Aug. 5, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot two men in Long Beach overnight.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 12:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Anaheim Street and Locust Avenue, Long Beach Police Department St. Hodge said.

Two men were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified shooting victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Hodge said.

Video showed crime scene taped blocking off the intersection early Thursday as investigators searched for evidence.

No description of the shooter, or shooters, were immediately available.

The motive for the shooting was also unknown.