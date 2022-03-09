2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds on Pomona street

A Pomona Police Department patrol vehicle is seen in this image. (InlandNews)

An investigation is underway Wednesday after two men were found with fatal gunshot wounds in Pomona.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Ridgeway Street just after midnight when a caller told police a body was down in the roadway, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

A man who appeared to have been struck by gunfire was found at the location when officers arrived.

Police then located a second man several yards away who also appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending family notification, according to the Police Department.

Investigators believe the shootings may have occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

No suspect description or motive for the killings have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.