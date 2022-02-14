2 men get 12 years in prison for robbery, shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant; 3rd defendant to be sentenced later

Khai McGhee, Marquise Anthony Gardon and Malik Lamont Powell are shown in photos released by the Beverly Hills Police Department on May 12, 2021.

Two South Los Angeles men described as gang members were sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery and shooting at a popular Beverly Hills restaurant last year that left a customer wounded, federal officials announced Monday.

Malik Lamont Powell, 21, and Khai McGhee, 18, a.k.a. “Cameron Smith,” were sentenced months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the March 2021 crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

A third defendant, 41-year-old Marquise Anthony Gardon, of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies: interference with commerce by robbery, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He was previously identified as a driver of the robbery crew’s getaway car.

Gardon is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

The three men, who are documented members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips street gang, drove to the Il Pastaio restaurant at 400 N. Canon Drive to commit the robbery after scouting the location, officials said.

The defendants targeted a man wearing a $500,000 Richard Mille wristwatch who was seated in the outdoor dining section of the restaurant.

The victim was held at gunpoint and after a struggle, at least two rounds were discharged from the firearm, one of which struck another restaurant patron in the leg.

The gun was left at the scene, but the men got away with the watch.

“This type of robbery where firearms are brandished, and discharged, leaves severe, lasting trauma that victims carry with them their entire lives,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

The sentencing judge called the crime “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“These types of robberies, which are becoming more and more prevalent in our community, have to stop,” Judge John F. Walter said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department.