Dive teams search for two missing boaters in Lake Perris on Sept. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Dive teams are returning Thursday to search for two men who disappeared into the water after a tubing accident in Lake Perris a day earlier.

California State Parks dispatchers received a distress call around 4 p.m. Wednesday reporting an accident in the boating zone just north of Alessandro Island.

The person who called in the report told responders a man was tubing behind their boat when he fell into the water and could not swim back to the tube.

Another man, who was a passenger on the boat, then jumped into the water to attempt to rescue the tuber and also began to struggle.

Both men went under the water in distress and did not surface, a State Parks official confirmed.

The unidentified men were about 45 years old, according to the official.

The men were not wearing life jackets and “are presumed missing under the water,” the official stated.

Lifeguards and a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department dive team were called in to assist with the search.

The rescue operation was suspended Wednesday night around 10 p.m. but would resume Thursday morning, the official said.