An unknown suspect opened fire in South Los Angeles on Friday evening, sending two victims to the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area of 106th Street and Towne Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood around 8 p.m. after receiving a call from gunshot victims.

The victims, identified only as two men aged approximately 34 and 37 years old, were walking along 106th Street towards Towne Avenue when gunshots rang out, police said.

The men realized they were shot and called police while the gunman fled the area on foot.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No suspect description has been released.

It is unknown whether the shooting is gang related, LAPD said.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.