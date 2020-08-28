2 men hospitalized after gunman opens fire on their vehicle in Hollywood area

A van is seen as police investigate a shooting in the Hollywood area on Aug. 27, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a shooting in the Hollywood area that left two men hospitalized when someone opened fire on the vehicle they were sitting in late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Odin Street in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

About a mile from where the shooting was reported, video showed police investigating a minivan near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

The van had its doors open and some debris was on the road next to it.

Investigators say the shooting occurred when the suspect vehicle drove up to the victims’ vehicle, which had several people inside, and opened fire.

Two men in their mid 20s were struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

One of the victims was suffering from head trauma. There was no immediate word on the injuries to the second victim.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or any suspects.

The motive for the shooting is also unknown.