2 men in serious condition after being struck by vehicle near Echo Park taco vendor

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after they were struck by a car while standing near a taco vendor in Echo Park Saturday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 1218 Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged sedan slammed into the mobile food stand.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division was investigating the collision and no further details were immediately available.