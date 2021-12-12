2 men killed in San Bernardino crash: Police

Two men were killed when their vehicles collided in San Bernardino early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The crash occurred at 2:11 a.m., when a 1997 Mercedes-Benz driven by a 34-year-old man from Highland “was driving at a high rate of speed” struck a 2006 Honda Civic driven by a 64-year-old man from Yucaipa, police said in a release.

The two cars collided at Rialto and Dallas avenues, where “for an unknown reason,” the driver of the Mercedes “lost control” of his car and “crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic,” police said.

“The Mercedes slid into the path of the Honda, causing the Honda to broadside the Mercedes,” police added. “As a result of the collision, the Mercedes was separated into two halves, ejecting [the younger man] onto the roadway.”

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but “alcohol and speed are factors in this collision,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.