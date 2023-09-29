Two men were arrested on Friday after they robbed a woman, stole her purse, and used her card to make fraudulent purchases.

At approximately 8:21 p.m., Camarillo police responded to reports of a robbery in the 5000 Block of Verdugo Way. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect approached the victim in an attempt to rob her and steal her purse. A struggle ensued and the victim was thrown to the ground and dragged. The suspect was eventually able to take her purse and fled in a getaway car driven by another suspect.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police later discovered that a vehicle theft had been reported in the 5100 block of Mariposa Place prior to the robbery report, and the suspect vehicle from the theft matched the vehicle involved in the robbery.

While authorities were investigating, the robbery victim received several notifications from her bank of fraudulent credit card transactions at a Shell gas station in Camarillo and a Target in Ventura.

Officers responded to Target, located the suspect vehicle, and arrested the suspects in the 4400 block of Copland Drive. Surveillance video footage from the Shell and Target, along with evidence recovered from the vehicle search, connected the suspects to the robbery and vehicle theft. During the search warrant, police also discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Redondo Beach.

The two suspects were identified as 31-year-old Martin Reyes and 23-year-old Robert Jensen.

Reyes was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, stolen vehicle, identity theft, and petty theft from a vehicle, with a bail set at $120,000.

Jensen, who at the time of his arrest was in possession of pepper spray and had a felony warrant issued out of Kern County, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, stolen vehicle, identity theft, the felony warrant, possession of tear gas, and petty theft from a vehicle, with a bail set at $290,000.