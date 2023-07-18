Two men were robbed while walking in Beverly Hills on July 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Four suspects believed to be connected to the robbery of two men who were walking in Beverly Hills Monday night were arrested within hours of the crime, officials said.

Police responded to the robbery call around 6:40 p.m., a Beverly Hills Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The victims, both Beverly Hills residents, were walking in the 600 block of North Doheny Drive when they were approached by two male suspects.

The suspects, both believed to be men in their 20s, were armed with handguns, police said.

The victims told police the men had taken two Rolex watches and then fled in a newer model dark-colored sedan.

Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle later that evening on South Santa Monica Boulevard and Charleville Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Police stopped the vehicle and took four suspects into custody.

Handguns and property were recovered at the scene, the Police Department stated.

The suspects were described as two adult males, one adult female, and one male juvenile.

No other robberies matching the suspects were reported in Beverly Hills or surrounding communities, officials said.