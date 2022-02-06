2 men shot, 1 killed in Central-Alameda: LAPD

Two men were shot by a pair of suspects in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims, a 45-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were attacked at about 2:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Alba Street, according to LAPD Officer Eisenman.

The two men were approached by two attackers who fired multiple rounds before fleeing, Eisenman said.

The younger victim was declared dead at the scene, while the older victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, Eisenman added.

It is unknown if this shooting is gang-related, and police did not provide information on the suspects or the vehicle in which they fled, though Eisenman did clarify that the two victims are not homeless.