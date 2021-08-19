2 men fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Bellflower; search for assailants underway

Two friends were shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle in a home’s driveway in Bellflower late Wednesday night, officials said.

The two men, both in their 40s, were having beers in the vehicle outside the home of one of the victims in the 17300 block of Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hugo Reynaga told KTLA.

Around 10:50 p.m., two people approached the vehicle and opened fire, Reynaga said.

Home surveillance video showed the two assailants fleeing the area, according to the lieutenant.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the two victims in the driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the two victims.

Authorities did not provide any suspect descriptions, and it’s unclear what prompted the killings.



No further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.