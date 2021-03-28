2 men shot to death in Long Beach, police question suspect who remained at scene

A man suspected of fatally shooting two men in a Long Beach neighborhood Saturday evening is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the incident, officials said.

Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3700 block of East Esther Street around 5 p.m., according to a statement by Lt. Shaleana Benson with the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers found two men with life threatening gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, Benson stated.

Police immediately performed life-saving measures, but paramedics later pronounced both men dead at the scene. Officials did not release their identities but described them as two Black men.

Benson said a man “who discharged his weapon at the subjects” remained at the scene and that he was cooperating with officers in the investigation.

However, officials did not say whether they intended to arrest the man and book him on specific charges.

Investigators recovered weapons and “other items” related to the incident, Benson said. Police did not immediately release the possible circumstances of the shooting.

The exact motive for the incident remains under investigation, according to Benson, but police were investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear in the Homicide Section at 562-570-7244.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS-8477, or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.