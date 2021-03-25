2 men sought after bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in North Hollywood

Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a French bulldog from a family at gunpoint last week in North Hollywood.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on March 20, when two men followed a victim out of a store and into a parking lot near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was carrying a 5-month-old puppy with him back to his car when one of the men brandished a gun and took the dog away from him, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene by foot with the French bulldog puppy, according to the LAPD.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5’10” in height and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and a red hat worn backward with a distinctive “gauge” earring, according to investigators.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing white shoes, blue jeans and a black sweater, according to the LAPD.

The robbery was the latest in a string of dog thefts in the Los Angeles area. Just last month, two men shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole two of the singer’s three French bulldogs while they were out on a walk.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact North Hollywood Station Detective Kojima at 818-754-8426 or 818-754-8424.