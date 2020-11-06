2 sought after man and woman assaulted, racial slurs yelled in Moorpark

Spring and Walnut Canyon roads in Moorpark are shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A hate crime investigation is underway after two men allegedly assaulted a man and woman in Moorpark earlier this week.

The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Spring and Walnut Canyon roads.

The victims were walking in the area when they were battered by the assailants, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“One of the suspects made derogatory racial remarks against Hispanic people during the attack,” officials said without elaborating. The victims, who are both in their 40s, were described as being Hispanic.

They were taken to a hospital after the incident and treated for minor injuries.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate any action motivated by hate and aggressively investigates all criminal activity, including hate crimes,” the news release reads.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective JD Eisenhard at 805-494-8224.

Ventura Crime Stoppers is offering a up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the crime. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477.