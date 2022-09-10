The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning.

The attack happened around 1:50 a.m. at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of E. Broadway.

According to police, two men were stabbed in the upper body and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police added.

Investigators believe the two men got into a verbal argument with a third unidentified man. The altercation got physical and the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both men before fleeing the area.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect’s description, but have said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.