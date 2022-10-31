Two people were stabbed Monday night in Hollywood.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue, according to Officer Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unclear what led up to the violence.

Both male victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police described the suspect, who is still at large, as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 35 years old.

The area was cordoned off by authorities while they investigated the situation.