A man going to deposit a large sum of money at a local bank was unable to do so after being robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement officials, the robbery took place in the parking lot outside a Wells Fargo branch in Northridge shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The two men fired several gunshots into the air before stealing the victim’s fanny pack, which contained all the cash.

Authorities investigating after a man was robbed of $30,000 in front of a Wells Fargo in Northridge, CA on Oct. 31, 2023.

He suffered a cut to his hand after getting into a fight with one of the robbers, police said.

Authorities believe that the suspects escaped in a silver Mercedes

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.