A man going to deposit a large sum of money at a local bank was unable to do so after being robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday.
According to law enforcement officials, the robbery took place in the parking lot outside a Wells Fargo branch in Northridge shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The two men fired several gunshots into the air before stealing the victim’s fanny pack, which contained all the cash.
He suffered a cut to his hand after getting into a fight with one of the robbers, police said.
Authorities believe that the suspects escaped in a silver Mercedes
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.