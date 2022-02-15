2 men, teen arrested for series of SoCal robberies: Beverly Hills PD

Jeremy Hays and Ronald Christopher Mendez-Cantu, Jr. are seen in photos released by the Beverly Hills Police Department on Feb. 15, 2022.

Two men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Beverly Hills and throughout Southern California, officials said Tuesday. Authorities are still seeking four men in the ongoing investigation.

Last week, Beverly Hills detectives and SWAT officers served warrants in Hemet, Banning and Winchester with assistance from several area agencies.

“Several pieces of evidence connecting the suspects to the crimes were collected during the search of their homes, including a semi-automatic handgun, which had been illegally converted to full-automatic,” Beverly Hills police said in a news release.

Jeremy Hays and Ronald Christopher Mendez-Cantu, Jr., both 19 of Hemet, and the unidentified teen from Banning were arrested. Their bail was set at $100,000 each.

Arrest warrants are out for four additional men tied to the investigation. They were identified as:

Darrell Skakhan Hollawayne, Jr. 21, of Hemet

Desmond Jay Hines, 20, of Winchester

Mahmoud Fathi Salah, 19 of Hemet

Dmari Josiah Beed, 20, of Murrieta.

Beverly Hills police released these images of the outstanding suspects on Feb. 15, 2022.

The outstanding men were described as armed and dangerous.

Police did not release any additional details about the incidents involving the suspects.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department tip line at 310-288-2656 or the watch commander at 310-285-2125.