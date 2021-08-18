2 men tied to 3 unsolved East L.A. killings: Sheriff’s Dept.

At first glance, the killings didn’t seem related. One man was found dead in his SUV. Another had been shot to death in a parking lot. A woman was gunned down inside a tent.

But now, detectives believe two suspects worked in tandem to carry out the murders in East Los Angeles that occurred from 2014 to 2018.

Different pairs of detectives were working the homicides separately until earlier this year, when evidence emerged that the same two men may be behind the killings, said Sheriff’s Det. Ray Lugo, who is investigating the three cases with his partner, Leo Sanchez.

Ballistics tests indicate the same gun fired the bullets that killed two of the victims, Lugo said. Detectives would not disclose a possible motive, but Lugo said the suspects knew the three victims and did not target them at random.

