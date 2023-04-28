The FBI on April 27, 2023 released these images of two men wanted in a series of L.A. County ATM breakins.

Two men are being sought by the FBI after allegedly breaking into at least three ATMs in Los Angeles County.

Authorities released images of the men earlier this week showing an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Torrance.

In that incident, the men allegedly got into a CTBC Bank ATM located at 21705 Hawthorne Blvd. around 1:45 a.m. A silver sedan was seen driving away just moments later.

FBI officials said the suspects are also tied to similar heists that occurred the same morning at 56 E. Durfee Road in Arcadia and 9502 Las Tunas Drive in Temple City.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the three incidents or the suspects.