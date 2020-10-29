2 million people already voted in L.A. County

With less than a week to go until Election Day, Los Angeles County residents have already cast 2 million ballots, officials said.

As of Wednesday, 1,990,521 vote by mail ballots had been returned and another 121,378 early, in-person votes were cast.

“That really is as many as five times higher than the return rate that we would have been at in the 2016 or 2018 election at the same times,” L.A. County Registrar/ Recorded Dean Logan said.

For those who want to cast their ballots in person, hundreds more early voting centers open Friday. Here’s how to find one.

Lynette Romero reports from Staples Center for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 29, 2020.