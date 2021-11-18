2 missing kids found safe near San Clemente; Tennessee Amber Alert suspect in custody

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations released this photo of the two children after they were found outside San Clemente on Nov. 18, 2021.

Two children reported missing out of Tennessee and Kentucky have been found safe just outside San Clemente, and a suspect in the case is in custody, authorities announced Thursday.

Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, were located less than a day after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations released new surveillance images that they said confirmed both kids were with 35-year-old Jacob Clare. He’s the father of Noah and Amber’s uncle.

Clare was also taken into custody, but TBI did not release any further information about his apprehension, including whether he was formally arrested.

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!



Jake Clare is in custody!



More details soon! pic.twitter.com/XNSXeOFqPi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

The two children were last seen on Nov. 6, when Noah was allegedly taken in Gallatin, Tennessee, and Amber left her home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, according to the TBI.

The Tennessee agency issued an Amber Alert specifically for Noah on Tuesday as they upgraded the incident to a case of potential aggravated kidnapping. Because Amber was missing out of Kentucky, the agency said it had no jurisdiction to issue the same alert for her as well.

The same day the Amber Alert was issued, the vehicle associated with the case — a Nissan Subaru — was found in San Clemente.

As a result of the discovery, the California Highway Patrol sent out an endangered missing advisory for the children that covered Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

More details about how the children and the suspect were found are expected to be released later.