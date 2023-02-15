Montebello High School and Montebello Area Intermediate School were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as authorities worked to apprehend a murder suspect in the area, authorities said.

The suspect was seen running through a residential neighborhood near West Cleveland Avenue and North Concourse Ave., according to Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas.

A large police perimeter encompassed several city blocks and both campuses.

No further information about the suspect was released.

Montebello is located 10 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.