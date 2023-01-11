Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet.

Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall will last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain will be spread out over this time period, but with occasional moderate to heavy rain possible,” said NWS.

Some power outages are predicted and those heading outside should be careful of minor flooding, falling rock and debris and possible downed trees on the road.

Rainfall is expected to range from a half-inch to 1.5” in the coastal and valley areas, said NWS. 1.5”-3” are possible in the foothills and mountains before the storm moves out early Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to cover the southland on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 8-16 inches of total snowfall is predicted. On Friday and Saturday, snowfall is expected above 6,000-7,000 feet and from Sunday to Tuesday, snowfall is expected around 4,500-5,500 feet.

The second storm moves into Southern California Sunday night with rain extending through Monday night or early Tuesday, NWS said.

Over the past 28 days, downtown Los Angeles has received 8.5 inches of rain, according to data from Ventura County Public Works.

Amount of rainfall other SoCal cities saw over the past 28 days:

Thousand Oaks: 11.78″

Northridge: 8.39″

Oxnard: 6.55″

Malibu: 6.97″

Santa Monica: 6.07″

Long Beach: 4.37″

Arcadia: 10.37″

Newhall: 10.98″

La Habra: 5.67″

Santa Barbara: 12.73

Hazardous ocean and surf conditions are expected through Saturday night. Swells will calm down on Sunday before ramping up again on Monday, warned NWS.

Anyone with beach, surfing or boating plans should consider altering them to avoid dangerous conditions and strong rip currents.

“Large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near the shore,” warned NWS. “Use caution in and near the water!”