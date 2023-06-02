Police are searching for two armed robbers who held up a pair of taco stands early Friday morning.

The first robbery took place around midnight near the intersection of East 103rd Street and Compton Avenue in the Watts neighborhood.

The workers said that two men approached the stand and demanded money.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at workers.

Although a cash box was given to the robbers, workers said that wasn’t enough.

The employees also had to empty their pockets while being held at gunpoint, worker Esteban Jimenez said.

The suspects fled westbound on 103rd Street with about $600.

About an hour earlier, two robbers armed with a handgun held up a taco stand near the intersection of 92nd Street and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

The robbers demanded cash from workers and customers before fleeing with about $1,200.

The workers said all of their money was taken in during the robberies and they were shaken by the experience.

A third, similar robber occurred on Monday when at least one robber held up workers at a taco truck in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

A suspect was seen on video grabbing a worker and pointing a gun at his head while demanding cash.

That suspect is still on the run.

It was unclear if the same suspects were involved in all three robberies.

No one was seriously injured in the robberies.