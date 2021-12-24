2 more UCLA games postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

An empty Pauley Pavilion is seen before an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Alabama State Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused.

Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

Elsewhere, Maryland announced that its Dec. 28 game against in-state opponent Loyola has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terrapins are looking for a replacement opponent.

