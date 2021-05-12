2 more vehicles have windows damaged by shots from bb or pellet gun on 91 Fwy in Riverside Co.

Two vehicles traveling on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday were struck by a bb or pellet in attacks similar to those reported Sunday involving four vehicles that were shot at in the same area.

Tuesday’s incidents began shortly before 6 p.m. as a white GMC Safari van was headed eastbound on the freeway east of Lincoln Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Responding CHP officers found the van and discovered the middle window on the left side of the vehicle was damaged by what was determined to be a bb or pellet.

Ten minutes later, a driver in a white Jeep Wrangler was shot at while driving eastbound on the freeway east of Tyler Street, according to the CHP.

The driver reported hearing a pop, followed by the shattering of the third-row window on the vehicle’s left side.

Four similar incidents were reported in the same area on Sunday.

Three of Sunday’s shootings occurred 30 minutes apart, one of which also occurred near Lincoln Avenue.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a bb or pellet gun in all six incidents.

“If you find yourself in this type of situation please exit the freeway, get somewhere safe, call 911, let us know exact location, exact time that you feel that this occurred and then keep an eye out. Remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings,” CHP Officer Ramon Duran said.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings and no one was able to give a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shootings, or a suspect, is asked to call the CHP at 951-637-8000.