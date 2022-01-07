2 mountain bikers airlifted after crashing in San Clemente

Two injured mountain bikers were airlifted from a San Clemente trail after crashing on Friday afternoon.

The two men were riding their mountain bikes on a single track when they crashed, Orange County Fire Authority Fire Capt. Greg Barta said.

The pair were on a steep trail called 6 Kids No Brains when the collision happened, and they had to be hoisted to two different helicopters and transported as trauma patients to the hospital, Barta said.

Authorities did not provide an update on the conditions of the mountain bikers, or what caused the collision.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 7, 2021.