2 new COVID-19 deaths, 59 new cases reported in L.A. County

Two new deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak and and 59 new infections were reported Saturday in Los Angeles County, bringing the total deaths in the county to four, and the total documented infections to 351, county public health officials said.

Both of the new deaths were of people over 65 years old with underlying health problems, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials said. One lived in L.A.’s Miracle Mile neighborhood, while the other lived in Del Rey.

“Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than another,” the agency said in a written statement. “Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations.”

Of the 351 COVID-19 cases cases detected in the county, 69 of those infected required hospitalization, officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “While the State and County have taken aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we still need everyone to make sure they are practicing social distancing so as not to spread the disease to others or be exposed to the disease by others. And though we may be physically further apart, we are all in this together.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday that a 3rd officer had contracted the virus.

The officer, assigned to the Central Division, had just returned from vacation and worked two days before developing symptoms, according to an LAPD memo. The officer’s partners on those two days have not developed symptoms, but were sent home to await test results as a precaution.

In addition to the updated figures, Los Angeles County officials announced the county’s “Safer at Home” order was being revised to better match Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay at home order.

“The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed,” the Department of Public Health statement said.

The order is posted online.

