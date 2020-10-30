2 new mobile voting centers to open in Huntington Park after community outcry

Jonathan Franco casts his vote with brother Christian Franco, left, at the Huntington Park Library ballot drop box in Huntington Park on Oct. 29, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Park is set to receive two new mobile voting centers after local leaders complained that the existing options hampered voting access for the city’s residents.

Under Los Angeles County’s new $300-million voting system, the number of voting centers in Huntington Park shrank from seven in a typical year to two, Councilwoman Karina Macias said. Worried that the change could affect voter turnout, Macias said she and other council members requested more.

All L.A. County voters are able to cast their ballots at one of the nearly 800 vote centers and more than 400 drop box sites in the county, said Michael Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County registrar’s office.

“You trust that the registrar’s office is doing their due diligence to make sure there’s no voter suppression,” Macias said. “Yeah, we can vote anywhere now, but it’s not that easy for everyone to get to a voting center,” especially when it’s a distance away.

