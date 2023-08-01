Two Orange County residents are facing federal charges after allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $2 million by stealing the identities of homeowners and tricking banks into cashing out mortgages on those properties, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Thao Thi Kim Nguyen, 47, of Garden Grove, and Nghiep Chinh Nguyen, 55, of Westminster, were charged by a federal grand jury and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday.

Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud. Thao Nguyen is also charged with seven counts of bank fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, while Nghiep Nguyen is charged further with two counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, officials said.

The defendants allegedly primarily targeted elderly Vietnamese Americans during their scheme.

As part of their fraudulent behavior, the defendants obtained a type of mortgage that allows homeowners to convert home equity into cash by borrowing against the value of the property, officials allege.

During a four-month period in 2018, Thao Nguyen opened accounts in her name at two banks to allegedly collect the illegal gains. She would then visit the bank, along with Nghiep Nguyen and other co-schemers, who allegedly posed as the victim homeowners and forged he victims’ signatures to fraudulently obtain cash-out mortgages on the victim-owned properties, officials detailed.

Nghiep Nguyen allegedly used fake California driver’s licenses and Social Security cards with the victims’ names and forged signatures on documents, including bank and mortgage forms and grant deeds for the victims’ properties. The victims’ names were then also added to bank accounts controlled by Thao Nguyen, officials said.

Thao Nguyen is accused of using her accounts to receive wire transfers totaling more than $2 million in illegal proceeds. She would then allegedly transfer that money to other bank accounts she controlled and would take out money totaling around $1 million, officials said. The rest of the money was distributed to the co-schemers.

In one example from July 2018, Thao Nguyen opened a bank account in her name. That same month, Nghiep Nguyen and another co-schemer, accompanied by Thao Nguyen allegedly posed as two homeowners at a bank branch in Orange.

Nghiep Nguyen later allegedly forged the two homeowners’ signatures on a grant deed for properties in Garden Grove and Long Beach, officials said. Meanwhile, Nghiep Nguyen and another co-schemer allegedly then used fake IDs in the victims’ names to add those names to Thao Nguyen’s bank account. While doing so Thao Nguyen told bank employees that the victims were her parents, the indictment alleges.

Then in August 2018, Thao Nguyen allegedly received a wire transfer of about $623,196 in fraudulent mortgage proceeds. She transferred most of the funds to accounts she and another co-schemer controlled, officials allege.

If convicted of all charges, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each conspiracy and fraud charge, and a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for each aggravated identity theft charge, officials detailed.