2 of 3 suspects arrested after Riverside motel guests robbed at gunpoint

Jasmine Boyd and Eric Anderson are seen in undated photos provided by the Riverside Police Department on May 28, 2021.

Two suspects were arrested after motel guests were robbed at gunpoint last month in Riverside, officials announced Friday.

The robbery took place around 1:15 a.m. April 27, when two men and a woman entered a room at a local motel in the 10600 block of Magnolia Avenue, Riverside Police Department officials said in a news release.

The three robbers stole items and fled the motel.

Detectives later identified 19-year-old Jasmine Boyd of Rialto as being one of the suspects.

Boyd was found on May 4 and officers searched her apartment, finding property belonging to the victims, along with a loaded firearm, Riverside police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Boyd has since been released on $60,000 bail, according to police.

Officials said evidence seized from the woman helped detectives track down a second suspect, 20-years-old Eric Anderson of Hemet.

Anderson, who was on probation in Riverside County, was found Tuesday in an Ontario motel, where he was found to have two loaded firearms.

He was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of his probation.

Police obtained a bail enhancement for Anderson since he was out on bail from a San Bernardino County arrest, and he was still being held on $500,000 bail Friday.

Authorities were still searching for a third suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can send a tip to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.