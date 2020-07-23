2 officers hospitalized after driver runs red light, hits police car in Los Angeles

Two officers were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Sawtelle on July 22, 2020. (KTLA)

Two officers were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Los Angeles Wednesday night, officials said.

Police received a called around 8:37 p.m. about an officer-involved crash on Santa Monica Boulevard and Butler Avenue in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

Authorities arrived to find that a driver ran a red light and hit a police car, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli.

Footage from the scene showed the airbags of a white sedan had been deployed. The hood of the car appeared to be damaged.

The driver who struck the patrol car was being issued a sobriety test at the scene.

The two officers were transported to the hospital. Information on their condition was not yet available.