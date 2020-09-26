2 officers save man who uses wheelchair from car minutes before it bursts into flames in Pacoima

Two officers helped save a man who uses a wheelchair to get out of a burning car in Pacoima last Friday.

Officers Jacob Kiker and Daniel Frazer with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill station spotted a vehicle with smoke coming out of it near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street.

“We stopped the vehicle to notify the driver,” Frazer said. “My partner walked up to the car to try to tell them, while I ran to the trunk of our vehicle and got the fire extinguisher out.”

As the driver attempted to get the passenger’s wheelchair out from the back of the car, Kiker jumped into action and pulled the disabled man out a few yards. Minutes later, the car burst into flames.

No one was hurt, but the car and the wheelchair were destroyed.

“You never really know how your shift’s gonna go,” Kiker said.

The officers’ sergeant, Rex Ingram, decided to donate a wheelchair to the passenger in the incident.