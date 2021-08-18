2 officers shot in Highland a day after San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy wounded by gunfire

Authorities block off the scene of a police shooting in Highland on Aug. 18, 2021. (KTLA)

Two police officers were shot in Highland Wednesday afternoon, a day after a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded by gunfire during a pursuit, police said.

It is unknown if Wednesday’s shooting is related to the shooting of a deputy in San Bernardino on Tuesday, which authorities are now calling an “ambush.”

The officers were taken to a hospital, San Bernardino police Sgt. Equino Thomas told KTLA. Information on their condition was not yet available.

Officials indicated the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if Wednesday’s shooting is related to the ambush of a deputy a day before.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the scene of the shooting and a body of what appeared to be a man lying in an adjacent field. Items that appeared to be police gear were strewn with blood were also in the area.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old deputy was wounded in a shooting about 4:15 p.m.

He was trying to stop a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Waterman Avenue before engaging in a short pursuit, officials said.

After making a turn, the unidentified gunman got out of his vehicle, took out a rifle and “laid in wait” for the deputy, officials said Wednesday.

As the deputy caught up, the gunman fired multiple rounds.

The deputy is in stable condition at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Please avoid the area between Baseline Street & Victoria Avenue due to police activity and an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/6j26AsG04q — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) August 18, 2021